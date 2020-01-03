Win Tickets: SF Sketchfest Tribute to Sandra Bernhard, in conversation + “The King of Comedy” Screening

SF Sketchfest is thrilled to pay tribute to iconic performer, actress, singer and author Sandra Bernhard! Sandra will take to the Castro Theater stage for a moderated conversation and Q&A, followed by a screening of the classic Martin Scorsese film “The King of Comedy,” for which she was awarded Best Supporting Actress by the National Society of Film Critics. Don’t miss you chance to spend an evening with this legendary one-of-a-kind talent! Moderated by Peaches Christ. Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets!

Date: Sunday, January 19

Location: Castro Theatre

Tickets: https://sched.co/Xptt

