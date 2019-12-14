Win Tickets to NightLife at the California Academy of Sciences

Every Thursday night, the California Academy of Sciences transforms into San Francisco’s most popular cultural night spot—a lively venue filled with provocative science, music, creatures and cocktails—as visitors ages 21+ get a chance to explore the museum after dark from 6-10 pm. NightLife features a unique theme each week, top DJs, live music and more.

Upcoming Events

Fungus Among Us NightLife

January 9th at 6:00 pm

Step away from the baby bellas and learn how to unleash fungi’s true potential!

SF Sketchfest NightLife

January 16th at 6:00 pm

Laugh your face mites off as SF Sketchfest takes over the Academy for a knee-slapping night.

Lunar New Year NightLife

January 23rd at 6:00 pm

Get a second chance to kick off the new year with a night devoted to Lunar New Year traditions!

How-To NightLife

January 30th at 6:00 pm

Join us for how-to, hands-on demos and workshops to help you learn useful crafts and skills for adulting.

Weekly programming details and tickets available at www.calacademy.org/nightlife.



